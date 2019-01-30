Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday with the doubles event, with runs set for 3 a.m. ET and 4:30 a.m. ET

The 1st run of Doubles Luge from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The 2nd run of Doubles Luge from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The men's event in next up, with runs set for 5:50 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.

The 1st run of Men's Luge from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The 2nd run of Men's Luge from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Return on Sunday for action from the women's (3:15 a.m. ET, 4:50 a.m. ET) and team relay (7 a.m. ET) events.