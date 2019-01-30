Coming Up
Watch World Cup luge from Germany
Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Coverage begins on Saturday with the doubles event, with runs set for 3 a.m. ET and 4:30 a.m. ET
The men's event in next up, with runs set for 5:50 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for action from the women's (3:15 a.m. ET, 4:50 a.m. ET) and team relay (7 a.m. ET) events.
