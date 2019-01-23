Coming Up
Watch the luge world championships from Germany
Watch action from the luge world championships from Winterberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:40 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge world championships from Winterberg, Germany.
Coverage begins on Friday at 7:40 a.m. ET with the doubles sprint competition, followed by the women's (8:35 a.m. ET) and men's (9:30 a.m. ET) sprint events.
Return on Saturday at 5:10 a.m. ET for the doubles competition.
You can catch more luge action on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world, on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.