Watch World Cup luge from Sochi

Watch action from the World Cup luge event in Sochi, Russia.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 2:30 a.m. ET

The 1st and 2nd runs of Doubles Luge from the Sanki Sliding Center in Sochi, Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Saturday at 2:30 a.m. ET to watch action from the World Cup luge event in Sochi, Russia.

Coverage begins with doubles at 2:30 a.m. ET and 3:50 a.m. ET, followed by women's runs at 5:55 a.m. ET and 7:20 a.m. ET. 

Return Sunday for sprint action beginning at 1:40 a.m. ET. 

