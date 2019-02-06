Coming Up
Watch World Cup luge from Germany
Watch action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:35 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:35 a.m. ET with the doubles event. The second run of that competition is scheduled for 5:05 a.m. ET.
The men's event is next, with runs scheduled for 6:35 a.m. ET and 8:15 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the final day of the event, with the women's and team relay competitions.
