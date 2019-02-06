Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:35 a.m. ET with the doubles event. The second run of that competition is scheduled for 5:05 a.m. ET.

Men's Luge 1st and 2nd run from Oberhof Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Track. 0:00

The men's event is next, with runs scheduled for 6:35 a.m. ET and 8:15 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the final day of the event, with the women's and team relay competitions.