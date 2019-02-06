Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Watch action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:35 a.m. ET

Mixed Luge Doubles 1st and 2nd run from Oberhof Bobsleigh, Luge, and Skeleton Track. 0:00

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:35 a.m. ET with the doubles event. The second run of that competition is scheduled for 5:05 a.m. ET.

Men's Luge 1st and 2nd run from Oberhof Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Track. 0:00

The men's event is next, with runs scheduled for 6:35 a.m. ET and 8:15 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the final day of the event, with the women's and team relay competitions.

