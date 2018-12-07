Germany's reigning Olympic champs win 1st luge gold of season
Germany's doubles team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won their first World Cup luge gold of the season Friday in Calgary.
Canada's Justin Snith, Tristan Walker finish 9th in hometown Calgary
The reigning Olympic champions posted a two-run time of one minute 27.489 on the WinSport track that was the sliding venue for the 1988 Winter Olympics.
Their German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken were second in one minute 27.580 seconds.
World Cup leaders Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria finished third in 1:27.761.
Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Calgary were ninth.
