Germany's reigning Olympic champs win 1st luge gold of season

Road To The Olympic Games

Germany's doubles team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won their first World Cup luge gold of the season Friday in Calgary.

Canada's Justin Snith, Tristan Walker finish 9th in hometown Calgary

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith race down the track during the doubles World Cup luge competition in Calgary on Friday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The reigning Olympic champions posted a two-run time of one minute 27.489 on the WinSport track that was the sliding venue for the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Watch Wendl and Arlt claim victory in Calgary:

2014 and 2018 Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt captured gold at the FIL Luge World Cup stop in Calgary on Friday. 4:21

Their German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken were second in one minute 27.580 seconds.

World Cup leaders Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria finished third in 1:27.761.

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Calgary were ninth.

Watch the first doubles run:

FIL Luge World Cup from Calgary 53:36

Watch the second run:

FIL Luge World Cup from Calgary 37:27

Comments

