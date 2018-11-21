Hold on tight and become a luge instant expert

To the naked eye, luge looks simple: spandex-clad people careening down an icy track like you would if you went sledding feet-first in winter. But for athletes, manoeuvring a tiny sled at speeds of about 140 km/h is no small feat — especially if you consider that they don't have brakes.

Here's everything you need to know to instantly become a luge expert:

History and format

First international race held in 1883 in Davos

Olympic debut in 1964 in Innsbruck

Men's and women's individual races, men's doubles and team relay

How the events work

Individual and doubles races consist of two runs

Team relay event consists of three consecutive runs (one female, one male, one doubles)

Lowest total time wins

Getting on track

Luge, bobsleigh and skeleton all use the same ice track for competition, with the three sports sharing Swiss origins from the late 19th century. Men's singles races run the full length of the track, while women's, men's doubles and team relay races start at a lower point on the track.

Sliders start in a seated position, rocking back and forth while holding two handles. They then launch themselves forward and use their hands to helps propel themselves until they're ready to lie down completely flat.

For the team relay event, which made its Olympic debut at the 2014 Games in Sochi, sliders hit a touchpad at the end of their run to open the start gates for their teammates at the top, all while the clock ticks away.

Dangers of the sport

The threat of serious injury and even death is something that requires consideration when discussing luge. A combination of minimal protection and experiencing the force of up to five Gs on their bodies while racing leaves athletes vulnerable.

Nodar Kumaritashvili, a Georgian luger, died as the result of a crash during a training run hours before the opening ceremony of the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Kumaritashvili was the fourth person to die during a Winter Olympics and the second luger; Britain's Kazimierz Kay-Skrzypecki died during a training run at luge's Olympic debut in 1964.

Track design and maintenance also factor into the safety of competitors. Following Kumaritashvili's death, changes were made to the track at the Whistler Sliding Centre, but safety concerns were previously raised by Vancouver's organizing committee.

What do they wear/use?

Lugers wear racing suits, helmets with face shields, neck straps to help keep their heads off the track and special boots and gloves. Sleds are designed to be as aerodynamic as possible within the legal size limits, with a pod for one or two people and sharp steels affixed to the runners that — as the name suggests — run the length of the sled.

One other cool feature to mention: sliders attach spikes to their gloves to help while "paddling" at the beginning of the track. Oh, you better believe "paddling" is the technical term for it...

Secrets to sounding smart

Still want to learn more about luge? Here are a few things to tell your friends to make you sound like a sliding savant: