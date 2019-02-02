Germany's Felix Loch wins luge race by 0.004 seconds
World champion Felix Loch of Germany won a luge race by four-thousandths of a second Saturday, overtaking Austria's Reinhard Egger for his first World Cup victory this season.
Canadians finish outside the top 10
World champion Felix Loch of Germany won a luge race by four-thousandths of a second Saturday, overtaking Austria's Reinhard Egger for his first World Cup victory this season.
Loch's time over two runs was one minute, 48.669 seconds. Germany's Johannes Ludwig was third.
Canada's Reid Watts (1:50.006) finished 17th.
In doubles, the Austrian team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller won for the third time this season. They edged the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, while Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia took the bronze.
The Canadian tandem of Justin Snith and Tristan Walker (1:24.271) finished 11th.
You can watch live action from the women's race and team relay on CBCSports.ca beginning on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.