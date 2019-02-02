Skip to Main Content
Germany's Felix Loch wins luge race by 0.004 seconds

World champion Felix Loch of Germany won a luge race by four-thousandths of a second Saturday, overtaking Austria's Reinhard Egger for his first World Cup victory this season.

Canadians finish outside the top 10

Germany's Felix Loch, shown in this January 2019 file photo, won his first World Cup race of the season on Saturday in Altenberg, Germany. (File/The Associated Press)

Loch's time over two runs was one minute, 48.669 seconds. Germany's Johannes Ludwig was third.

Canada's Reid Watts (1:50.006) finished 17th.

In doubles, the Austrian team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller won for the third time this season. They edged the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, while Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia took the bronze.

The Canadian tandem of Justin Snith and Tristan Walker (1:24.271) finished 11th.

You can watch live action from the women's race and team relay on CBCSports.ca beginning on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. ET.

