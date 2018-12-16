Canada's Walker, Snith slide to sprint doubles bronze at luge World Cup

Canadian lugers Tristan Walker and Justin Snith collected their fourth World Cup medal with a bronze in sprint doubles on Sunday for their sixth top-five finish at Lake Placid, N.Y., in the past three years.

It followed their fifth-place performance in Saturday's doubles event when the 27-year-olds clocked a time of one minute 28.358 seconds.

Walker and Snith won Olympic relay silver in February with singles sliders Alex Gough and Sam Edney in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

German women sweep podium

Dajana Eitberger was fastest in both heats to lead a German sweep of the medals in a women's World Cup luge race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Sunday.

It was the first German sweep of the medals in a full women's race at Lake Placid, N.Y., since 2007. Natalie Geisenberger was second and Julia Taubitz was third at Mount Van Hoevenberg, with that trio holding off three USA Luge sliders for the medal spots.

Emily Sweeney was fourth for the U.S., Summer Britcher was fifth and Brittney Arndt was sixth. Sweeney missed a medal by only 0.014 seconds.

Calgary's Kim McRae, coming off a third-place showing in her World Cup season debut a week ago, was seventh in a two-run time of one minute 28.115 seconds down the twisty and challenging 16-corner track in the Adirondack Mountains.

The 26-year-old finished third on the Lake Placid track last year.

Gearing up for world championships

"It is fun and different than most tracks around the world, but I find once you get on line, then it becomes easier," McRae told Luge Canada. "I've been pretty tired. It is hard to switch the brain on and off from school and racing in the middle of exams."

McRae's next race will be at the 2019 world championships Jan. 25-27 in Winterberg, Germany.

Meanwhile, two Calgary-based teenagers, Brooke Apshkrum and Carolyn Maxwell, also competed and placed 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

Sprint races in men's, women's and doubles were scheduled for later Sunday.