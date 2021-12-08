Damian Warner crowned Canada's top athlete of 2021 with Lou Marsh Trophy
Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner was voted Canada's best athlete of 2021 on Wednesday. Warner, 32, collects the Lou Marsh Trophy after his record-setting performance at the Tokyo Games.
Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner was voted Canada's best athlete of 2021 on Wednesday.
Warner, 32, collects the Lou Marsh Trophy after his record-setting performance at the Tokyo Games, where he led after all 10 events to become just the fourth person ever to break the vaunted 9,000-point mark.
The London, Ont., native was later named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.
The six other finalists for the award were sprinter Andre De Grasse, swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, soccer players Stephanie Labbé and Alphonso Davies, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was born in Montreal.
