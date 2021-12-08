Skip to Main Content
Olympics·Breaking

Damian Warner crowned Canada's top athlete of 2021 with Lou Marsh Trophy

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner was voted Canada's best athlete of 2021 on Wednesday. Warner, 32, collects the Lou Marsh Trophy after his record-setting performance at the Tokyo Games.

Decathlon champion broke Olympic record en route to gold medal in Tokyo

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Damian Warner, seen above celebrating winning gold in the Olympic decathlon, won the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's top athlete in 2021 on Wednesday. (Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press)

Warner, 32, collects the Lou Marsh Trophy after his record-setting performance at the Tokyo Games, where he led after all 10 events to become just the fourth person ever to break the vaunted 9,000-point mark.

The London, Ont., native was later named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

The six other finalists for the award were sprinter Andre De Grasse, swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, soccer players Stephanie Labbé and Alphonso Davies, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was born in Montreal.

WATCH | Warner takes gold in Olympic decathlon:

Damian Warner gets his gold as 1st Canadian to top decathlon podium

4 months ago
Duration 6:00
Warner stepped to the top of the podium on Friday to receive his gold medal from the decathlon. 6:00

