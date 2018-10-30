Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Super League Triathlon
Watch live action from the 2018 Super League Triathlon in Mallorca, Spain.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2018 Super League Triathlon event in Mallorca, Spain.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET with the women's and men's eliminator races.
Return on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET for the women's and men's enduro races.
