Watch Canada's national team compete at the Olympic women's basketball qualifier
CBC Sports will bring Canadians coverage of Team Canada's games at the upcoming FIBA Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament from Belgium, beginning on Thursday, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from Canada's games at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament in Belgium.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and is presented by DAZN, will be shown on CBC TV, CBC GEM and streaming on CBCSports.ca.
CBC Sports will have pre-game, halftime and post-game shows hosted by Andi Petrillo, featuring analysis from two-time Canadian Olympic national team player Lizanne Murphy and former national team coach and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member Bev Smith.
Live schedule
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Canada vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Canada vs. Sweden, 2:35 p.m. ET*
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Canada vs. Japan, 12 p.m. ET
*The CBC TV broadcast of the Canada vs. Sweden match will be shown on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 a.m. ET, immediately following Hockey Night in Canada.
