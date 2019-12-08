Watch the 2019 Women's Water Polo Canada Cup
Watch live action from the 2019 Women's Water Polo Canada Cup in Montreal. Action begins on Tuesday with China vs. Russia at 5:30 p.m. ET and the Netherlands facing the host Canadians at 7 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2019 Women's Water Polo Canada Cup in Montreal.
