Watch the WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament: U.S. vs. Netherlands
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. ET
Click in the video player above beginning on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. ET to watch live action from the WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament, which also serves as an Olympic qualifying event.
Live coverage begins with a match between the Netherlands and the U.S.
Canada's first game of the tournament comes against Cuba on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. ET.
The 12-team, $5.2-million US tournament runs Nov. 2-17, also serves as a 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier. One spot goes to the highest-placed finisher from the Americas and one will be awarded to the highest finisher in the Super Round/Finals from the Asia/Oceania region.
📺 The NEW Official Promotional Video of the 2019 WBSC <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Premier12?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Premier12</a> !!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/KCm1HSTYtu">pic.twitter.com/KCm1HSTYtu</a>—@WBSC