Watch the WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament: U.S. vs. Netherlands

Click in the video player above beginning on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. ET to watch live action from the WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament, which also serves as an Olympic qualifying event.

Live coverage begins with a match between the Netherlands and the U.S.

Canada's first game of the tournament comes against Cuba on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. ET.

The 12-team, $5.2-million US tournament runs Nov. 2-17, also serves as a 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier. One spot goes to the highest-placed finisher from the Americas and one will be awarded to the highest finisher in the Super Round/Finals from the Asia/Oceania region.