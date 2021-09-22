Watch the 2021 Barcelona Extreme sports festival

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 Barcelona Extreme sports festival.

Beginning Saturday, CBC Sports will live stream coverage of skateboarding, BMX park, BMX big air, and the scooter world championships, in both park, street, and big air disciplines. The full live stream schedule follows below:

Saturday's action

Women's skateboard final (10:55 a.m. ET)

Men's skateboard final (12:10 p.m. ET)

Scooter world championships: men's street final (1:25 p.m. ET)

Sunday's action