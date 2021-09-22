Skip to Main Content
Olympics·Coming Up

Watch the 2021 Barcelona Extreme sports festival

CBC Sports will live stream coverage of skateboarding, BMX, and the scooter world championships from the 2021 Barcelona Extreme sports festival.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 10:55 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

2021 Barcelona Extreme on CBC: Women's Skateboard Final

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Catch the worlds' best women athletes as they compete for the top spot in urban sport from Barcelona, Spain. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 Barcelona Extreme sports festival.

Beginning Saturday, CBC Sports will live stream coverage of skateboarding, BMX park, BMX big air, and the scooter world championships, in both park, street, and big air disciplines. The full live stream schedule follows below:

Saturday's action

  • Women's skateboard final (10:55 a.m. ET)
  • Men's skateboard final (12:10 p.m. ET)
  • Scooter world championships: men's street final (1:25 p.m. ET)

Sunday's action

  • Scooter world championships: women's park final (6:45 a.m. ET)
  • Men's BMX park final (8:35 a.m. ET)
  • Scooter world championships: men's park final (9:45 a.m. ET)
  • Men's BMX big air final (10:55 a.m. ET) 
  • Scooter world championships: men's big air final (12 p.m. ET)
