Kia Nurse keys Canada comeback vs. France at FIBA World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Recap

Kia Nurse scored 18 points and Canada rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat rival France 71-60 and win Group A at the FIBA women's World Cup on Tuesday in Tenerife, Spain.

Canada gets bye to quarter-finals after erasing 10-point halftime deficit

The Canadian Press ·
Kia Nurse, pictured playing France at the 2016 Olympics, scored 18 points in Canada's win over France Tuesday at the FIBA women's World Cup. (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

With the victory, Canada clinched a bye to the quarter-finals. It was a measure of revenge for Canada against France, which eliminated them at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Canadians (3-0), who trailed by 15 points in the first quarter and 10 points at the half.

Canada chipped away at the lead in the third quarter before taking the lead early in the fourth.

France hung around and tied the game at 55 with about five minutes left in the game before Canada put it away with a 15-0 run.

Shay Colley added 12 points for Canada while Natalie Achonwa had nine points and 10 boards.

Sandrine Gruda led France with 14 points, while Olivia Epoupa had 13 points and seven rebounds.

With that game over, the quarter-final qualifiers are set.

Spain will play Senegal, Nigeria will face Greece, Japan will play China and France will meet Turkey.

