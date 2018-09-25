Kia Nurse keys Canada comeback vs. France at FIBA World Cup
Canada gets bye to quarter-finals after erasing 10-point halftime deficit
Kia Nurse scored 18 points and Canada rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat rival France 71-60 and win Group A at the FIBA women's World Cup on Tuesday in Tenerife, Spain.
With the victory, Canada clinched a bye to the quarter-finals. It was a measure of revenge for Canada against France, which eliminated them at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Canadians (3-0), who trailed by 15 points in the first quarter and 10 points at the half.
Canada chipped away at the lead in the third quarter before taking the lead early in the fourth.
France hung around and tied the game at 55 with about five minutes left in the game before Canada put it away with a 15-0 run.
Shay Colley added 12 points for Canada while Natalie Achonwa had nine points and 10 boards.
Sandrine Gruda led France with 14 points, while Olivia Epoupa had 13 points and seven rebounds.
With that game over, the quarter-final qualifiers are set.
Spain will play Senegal, Nigeria will face Greece, Japan will play China and France will meet Turkey.
