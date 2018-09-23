Skip to Main Content
Kia Nurse leads Canada to another win at FIBA Women's World Cup

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Kia Nurse, shown at right in this 2016 file photo, scored 29 points as Canada beat South Korea at the 2018 FIBA women's basketball World Cup in Spain on Sunday. (File/Getty Images)
Kia Nurse poured in 29 points to lift Canada to a 82-63 victory over South Korea on Sunday in group play at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Tenerife, Spain.

Miranda Ayim added 13 points for the Canadians (2-0), who are ranked a program-high fifth at the tournament.

Miah-Marie Langlois and Nirra Fields chipped in with eight points apiece.

Nurse shot 60 per cent (6 of 10) from three-point range.

Ji Su Park led the South Koreans (0-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds while Leeseul Kang added 17 points.

Canada opened the tournament Saturday with a 81-50 win over Greece. South Korea lost its first game, 89-58 to France.

