Coming Up
Watch the 2018 world judo championships
Watch live action from the 2018 world judo championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Action begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET with the men's 73kg and women's 57kg preliminaries.
Live coverage from Azerbaijan begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the 2018 world judo championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Action begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET with the men's 73kg and women's 57kg preliminaries.
Repechage and semifinal matches begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET with the men's 81kg and women's 63kg preliminaries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.