Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2018 world judo championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch the 2018 world judo championships

Watch live action from the 2018 world judo championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Action begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET with the men's 73kg and women's 57kg preliminaries.

Live coverage from Azerbaijan begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The 2018 Judo World Championships are underway in in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AFP/Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the 2018 world judo championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Action begins on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET with the men's 73kg and women's 57kg preliminaries.

From he National Gymnastics Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan 0:00
From he National Gymnastics Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan 0:00
From he National Gymnastics Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan 0:00

Repechage and semifinal matches begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

From he National Gymnastics Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan 0:00

Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET with the men's 81kg and women's 63kg preliminaries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us