Canada's Christa Deguchi scores gold at Judo Grand Slam in Russia
Fellow Canadian judoka take 4 bronze at event in Ekaterinburg
Canada's Christa Deguchi will return home with a gold medal after her victory in the women's under-57 kilogram division at the International Judo Federation Grand Slam event in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
Deguchi won her final match quickly against Chinese Taipei's Lien Chen-Ling, with ippon in just 71 seconds.
Jessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont., took bronze in the same division.
Shady Elnahas wins the bronze 🥉in the men’s -100kg at the Judo Grand Slam in Russia! 💪🤩 <br><br>This is the 5️⃣th medal for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> at this competition 🇨🇦🙌<br><br>📷: <a href="https://twitter.com/IntJudoFed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IntJudoFed</a> <a href="https://t.co/n8RxDHaP0z">pic.twitter.com/n8RxDHaP0z</a>—@TeamCanada
Three other Canadian judoka also captured bronze medals— Toronto's Shady El Nahas (men's under-100 kg), Etienne Brand (men's under-81 kg), of Sept-Îles, Que., and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (women's under-63 kg) of Saint-Hubert, Que.
The next international judo event is a Grand Prix set for later this month in Tbilisi, Georgia.
