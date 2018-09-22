Skip to Main Content
Canada's Christa Deguchi wins bronze medal at judo world championships

Christa Deguchi captured bronze Saturday for Canada’s first medal at the judo world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Defeats Theresa Stoll of Germany in women's 57-kilogram class

Canada's Christa Deguchi, left, battles Theresa Stoll of Germany en route to a bronze medal in a women's 57-kilogram match at the judo world championships in Baku Azerbaijan on Saturday. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)

She defeated Theresa Stoll of Germany in the women's 57-kilogram class.

Deguchi, 22, had lost to former teammate Tsukasa Yoshida of Japan in the semifinals after defeating Nora Gjakova of Kosovo in the quarter-finals.

The Nagano-born Deguchi, who switched allegiances to Canada in 2017 after struggling to make the Japanese national squad, was a junior world champion for Japan in 2013 and 2014. Her father is Canadian.

At the European Open in February, Deguchi won all five of her matches by ippon, or the equivalent to a knockout in boxing, on the way to a gold medal in Lisbon, Portugal.

Deguchi beat Yoshida a week later for the biggest title of her young career at the prestigious Paris Grand Slam.

On May 25, Deguchi took gold at the Hohhot Grand Prix in China, where she downed reigning Olympic champion Rafaela Silva before prevailing in the final against fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait.

"My final goal is to get a medal at the Olympics," Deguchi told CNN in May. "My hope is to win, that I will get the gold."

