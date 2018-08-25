Canadian triathlete Joanna Brown finishes 4th at Montreal World Series event
Carp, Ont., native crosses finish line one minute 10 seconds off pace
Vicky Holland of Britain cruised to victory in the women's ITU World Series triathlon on Saturday in Montreal.
Holland finished 22 seconds ahead of American Katie Zaferes and 64 seconds ahead of British teammate Georgia Taylor-Brown.
Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., draped in a Canadian flag, crossed the finish line fourth at one minute 10 seconds off the lead.
Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/Jo_Brown1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jo_Brown1</a> matches a career-best fourth-place finish on the World Triathlon Series. The Carp, Ont. resident was also fourth on the old streets of Montreal last year. <a href="https://t.co/Jy1GNJkLF2">pic.twitter.com/Jy1GNJkLF2</a>—@TriathlonCanada
Zaferes retained her lead in standings but second-place Holland has closed the gap heading into the final race next month in Australia.
