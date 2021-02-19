Japan gets unanimous support from G7 for holding Olympic Games in Tokyo this year
Nation last of G7 countries to roll out vaccine for COVID-19
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly.
"I told the meeting that I want to realize a safe and secure Olympics as testimony that human beings will have won the battle with the coronavirus," Suga told reporters following a virtual G7 summit meeting held on Friday.
"I was able to gain support from all the leaders. It was so encouraging."
Japan kicked off its inoculation drive against the virus on Wednesday, becoming the last member of G7 countries to do so.
More than half of Japanese firms believe the July 23-Aug. 8 Games should be cancelled or postponed again, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed this week, underscoring doubts over the viability of the premier sporting event.
