Japan opts not to send government delegation to Beijing Olympics
3 Olympic officials will still attend Games on behalf of country
Japan announced Friday it won't send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Games but three Olympic officials will attend, a mixed response to a U.S.-led move to boycott the games to protest China's human rights conditions.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that "We have no plans to send a government delegation."
He said Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Kazuyuki Mori, the president of the Japan Paralympic Committee, will attend.
Asked if it's a diplomatic boycott, Matsuno responded by saying: "We don't use a particular term to describe how we attend."
Japan's decision not to send a government delegation follows a move by the United States and a few other democratic nations including Australia, Britain and Canada, which cited China's human rights violations.
Japan, as a U.S. ally and considering its biggest trade partner is China, is in a difficult position and has taken a softer approach than its western partners on human rights situations in China's Xinjian region and Hong Kong.
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made human rights a key part of his diplomacy and created a special advisory position to tackle the issue and has said he hopes to make a constructive relations with China. He has been repeatedly asked what to do about the Beijing Olympics in recent weeks but only said he was to make a decision comprehensively for Japan's national interest.
China has criticized the United States and other countries for violating political neutrality required in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.
Japanese athletes will take part in the Games beginning Feb. 4 as scheduled.
"Japan hopes the Beijing Olympics will be held as the festival of peace in the spirit of Olympics and Paralympics," Matsuno said.
