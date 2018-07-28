Vicky Holland wins elite women's race at ITU World Triathlon Series

Vicky Holland might want to take up permanent residence in Edmonton.

The triathlete from Great Britain continued her dominance of the course at William Hawrelak Park on Friday, when she captured gold in the elite women's race at the ITU World Triathlon Series Edmonton.

Holland also won the Edmonton event in 2015 and finished fifth two years ago.

"I've got really strong memories of here in Edmonton," the 32-year-old said. "It's definitely a favourite course of mine."

Crossing the finish line in a time of 56 minutes 52 seconds, Holland led a British invasion that saw three of her compatriots place in the top five. Australian Ashleigh Gentle placed second at 57:03, followed by Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth and Jodie Simpson.

"We've got such strength and depth with our British girls, just making the team is hard, so I've got to keep pushing on," said Holland, a veteran of two Olympic Games.

"I've always said success breeds success."

Holland entered the event third in the WTS rankings. No. 1 Katie Zaferes of the United States placed sixth on Friday.

Carp, Ont., native Joanna Brown finished 23rd,. She was 3:07 off the pace with a time of 59:59. The only other Canadian, Amelie Kretz of Blainville, Que., didn't finish after bowing out during the bike portion of the race.

Canadians had a strong start to the day, with Calgary's Daniel Stefan and Jessica Tuomela of Sault Ste. Marie winning gold in World Paratriathlon Series competition. The WTS men's elite race closed out the action Friday evening.

Also Friday, the Alberta government announced $3.5 million funding for Edmonton hosting the WTS Grand Final in 2020. The five-day event will include 3,500 competitors from 70 countries. It was last held at William Hawrelak Park in 2014.