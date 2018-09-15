Canada's Stefan Daniel repeats as para-triathlon world champion

Canada's Stefan Daniel is the king of Para-triathlon for the second-straight year after successfully defending his world championship title in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

The 2016 Paralympic silver medallist from Calgary walked onto the start pontoon, floating off Australia's scenic coastline, determined to add another chapter to an already storybook career. Daniel crossed the line, throwing the finish tape to the ground before burying his face in his hands while falling to the pavement himself after locking up his third world title with a time of 57 minutes, 43 seconds.

WE DID IT!! Stoked to defend the world title. Thanks everyone for all the messages! <a href="https://t.co/1HELKAqKL4">pic.twitter.com/1HELKAqKL4</a> —@sdaniel97

"Crossing the line knowing that I defended my title was a great feeling. I have had a tough year. I didn't race well all season so this one is even more special than the rest," Daniel said. "I knew I had put in the training. I knew it would show on race day, so I was confident coming into this. I'm just really happy to get the job done."

The 21-year-old Canadian has taken the Para-triathlon world by storm over the last six years. Born with bilateral radial club hands, with his right arm significantly more affected, Daniel first introduced himself to the triathlon world by winning a bronze medal (2013) and silver medal (2014) in his first two trips to the world championships.

Defying the odds

He captured his first world title in 2015 which capped off a dream season where he also defied all odds to capture the junior men's able-bodied National Championship crown in Magog, Que.

A career best 750-metre swim had him coming out of the water in second, just 10 seconds behind British swimming ace, George Peasgood. Shedding the wetsuit in transition one, Daniel dropped to third spot by the completion of a breezy 20-kilometre scenic ride along the Gold Coast Highway. He entered second transition 80 seconds behind Peasgood, and 40 seconds behind Schultz with a five-kilometre run ahead of them to determine the King of 2018.

"I was so happy to have that good swim and take a lot of time off the lead than what I'm used to," said Daniel. "I had been swimming well in March, but I haven't been able to translate that into a race. The bike was a bit of a battle, but I knew I would have the running legs so I wanted to stay close."

When foot hit pavement after the four-lap bike course, the Canadian put on a running show for the ages in Para-triathlon, clocking a five-kilometre run time at 15:56 – 78 seconds clear of the next fastest competitor in the deepest Para-triathlon classification.

"It is not often all three of us (Daniel, Schultz, Peasgood) get to race against each other throughout the year so I do get motivated when we are on the same start line," said Daniel, who also beat Schultz while defending his home turf in Edmonton at the end of July.

"I didn't come into this race any more nervous than usual. I've raced these guys before and I know we bring the best out of each other," added Daniel. "I was definitely motivated today."

Holland takes women's season title

Vicky Holland finished a close second to Australian Ashleigh Gentle but it was enough for the British racer to win the World Series Triathlon women's season title on Saturday.

Katie Zaferes of the U.S. led the women's overall standings going into the final with 4,418 points ahead of Holland, who was 34 points behind.

But Holland's second-place finish gave her a total of 5,540 points, ahead of Zaferes' 5,488, who finished third Saturday.

Gentle finished in 1 hour, 52 seconds. Holland was two seconds behind and Zaferes another 31 seconds behind Holland.

"I can't actually believe it," said Holland. "I thought at one point of the run that it was done because there was quite a big gap there. I can't believe I brought it back in. This season as a whole has been absolutely incredible with three wins, two seconds and now the world title. It is so much more than I thought I would get out of the year."

The elite men's race is scheduled for Sunday. Mario Mola of Spain, looking for his third consecutive World Series Triathlon title, leads the men's standings with 4,925 points, with Jake Birtwhistle of Australia a distant second with 4,101.