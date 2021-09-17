IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for Chinese vaccines ahead of Beijing Games
Vaccination is encouraged but not mandatory for 2022 Olympics, which open Feb. 4
Olympic teams were urged Friday by the IOC to request more Chinese vaccines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, which will be held in the country where the coronavirus outbreak started.
The International Olympic Committee first announced a vaccine rollout program with Chinese authorities for athletes and officials in March. Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Olympics from countries which had approved them for use.
"I would like to encourage those National Olympic Committees who require additional vaccine doses to inform our NOC relations department as soon as possible so that we can put the necessary arrangements in place," IOC president Thomas Bach said Friday in a letter to Olympic teams.
Health officials in China said this week that more than 1 billion people, or 72 per cent of the country's 1.4 billion citizens, have been fully vaccinated.
Still, the Beijing Games are expected to be organized within the same health security limits that applied for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
WATCH | Pandemic, human rights are hot topics ahead of Beijing Olympics:
Bach noted the "excellent cooperation that we are enjoying with our Chinese partners and friends, as well as the relevant Chinese health authorities."
Activists have tried to brand it the "Genocide Games" because of China's detention of Muslim minority Uyghur people in prison camps in Xinjiang province.
Bach has consistently said the IOC is a politically neutral sports organization which cannot address issues that not even the United Nations has solved.
His letter was published on the day Beijing organizers unveiled their Games slogan "Together for a Shared Future."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?