IOC warns Olympic boxing in deep trouble despite AIBA's claims

The IOC has told Olympic bodies not to trust a recent claim by the president of amateur boxing's governing body that the sport's worst problems are over. The IOC says a Dec. 5 letter from AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov to boxing officials is "likely to cause confusion."

Recent appointment of new AIBA president continues to cause controversy

The Associated Press ·
Gafur Rakhimov, the president of amateur boxing's governing body, has been accused by the U.S. Treasury Department of having links to the heroin trade and organized crime. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press)

Writing to 206 national Olympic bodies, the IOC says a Dec. 5 letter from AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov to boxing officials is "likely to cause confusion."

The IOC says Rakhimov's letter "does not at all provide an accurate portrayal" of its decisions affecting AIBA.

The U.S. Treasury Department says Rakhimov is a heroin trafficker linked to organized crime. His election last month led the IOC to open an inquiry into AIBA.

AIBA risks being derecognized in June after the Olympic inquiry panel reports.

The IOC wants to have a Tokyo boxing competition, but possibly without AIBA.

