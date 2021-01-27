Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Olympics·New

IOC says it's fully committed to successful Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee is fully concentrated and committed to the successful organization of the Tokyo summer Olympics this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

Thomas Bach says organizers are working 'day and night' to organize safe Olympics

Thomson Reuters ·
On Wednesday, the IOC re-iterated its commitment to hosting a successful Tokyo summer Olympics, which are scheduled to begin in July. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images)

IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee was fully committed to the successful organization of the Tokyo Summer Olympics this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency because of a third wave of infections, Bach said all stakeholders were committed to pressing ahead as planned with the rescheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.

Bach said any speculation about the Tokyo Olympics, which were the first to be postponed outside world wars, including talk of postponement or cancellation, was not helpful.

Asked at a virtual news conference after the IOC's first executive board of the year at what stage it would consider canceling the Olympics, Bach said he would not "fuel speculation."

"Our task is to organize Olympic Games and not to cancel Olympic Games. This is why we are working day and night to organize safe Olympic Games," he said.

"We are not speculating whether the Games will take place. We are working on how the Games will take place."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now