Hungary aims to enter Budapest in 2032 Olympics host contest

Hungary aims to enter Budapest in 2032 Olympics host contest after dropping out of the 2024 Olympics hosting contest in 2017, which will take place in Paris.

Australian bid centered on Brisbane considered early front-runner

Hungary is preparing to place a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games in Budapest, after dropping out of the 2024 hosting contest in 2017 that Paris ended up winning. (File photo from Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Hungary's Olympic committee is preparing a bid to host the 2032 Summer Games in Budapest.

When the Hungarian capital dropped out of the 2024 Olympics hosting contest in 2017 — under pressure to call a referendum — it left the IOC clear to reward both candidates left. Paris got 2024 and Los Angeles took the 2028 Games.

Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, supports sports hosting, including the swimming world championships for 2017 and 2027 in Budapest, and games at soccer's 2020 European Championship postponed to this year.

Hungarian Olympic officials appointed economist Attila Szalay-Berzeviczy to lead a panel making a feasibility study.

Szalay-Berzeviczy, a former chairman of the Budapest Stock Exchange, said on Thursday the study should take until next year.

The International Olympic Committee has created a new bidding process aiming to be more pro-active and cut costs.

It will approach favoured cities in a rolling dialogue and could decide before the traditional deadline seven years before the games open.

An Australian bid centered on Brisbane has been an early front-runner for the 2032 Olympics contest.

