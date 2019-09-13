Swedish boycott leads to cancellation of women's hockey 4 nations tournament
The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the Four Nations women's hockey tournament in November because it can't guarantee its players' participation due to an ongoing pay dispute.
Sweden's top players sitting out over pay, working conditions
The federation announced the decision Friday and noted the uncertainty regarding their players' status has made it difficult for the three other competing nations to make travel plans. The tournament was scheduled to feature teams from Finland, the United States and Canada.
Sweden's top players are boycotting their national team because they are unhappy over pay and working conditions.
The players skipped a Five Nations tournament held in Finland in August because of the strike, and have yet to agree a new contract with the federation.
