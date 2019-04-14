Canadian women breeze to bronze medal at hockey worlds
Loren Gabel paces attack in 7-0 rout of Russia with her 5th, 6th goals of tourney
Canada claimed the bronze medal at the women's world hockey championship with a 7-0 win over Russia on Sunday in Espoo, Finland.
Loren Gabel scored twice and Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist for Canada.
Rebecca Johnston, Jamie Lee Rattray and defenders Erin Ambrose and Jaime Bourbonnais also scored. Sarah Nurse recorded two assists.
A 4-2 loss to host Finland in Saturday's semifinal meant Canada would not play in the gold-medal game for the first time in tournament history dating back to 1990.
The Finns advanced to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET final against the United States, which was attempting to claim its fifth straight title.
Turnbull, Poulin sit out with injuries
Lacasse's two starts in the tournament were both against Russia. She had seven saves in a 5-1 victory in the group stage.
Defender Laura Fortino played forward Sunday because Canada was down to 11. She hobbled to the bench and then the dressing room in the third period, however, and did not return.
Blayre Turnbull did not play Sunday after hitting her head in the first period of the semifinal.
Captain and top scorer Marie-Philip Poulin played less than a period here. The forward reinjured a problematic left knee in Canada's third game of the tournament.
Canada will be the host country of the 2020 world championship in Halifax and Truro, N.S.
