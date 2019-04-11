Canada eases past Germany to reach semifinals at hockey worlds
Canada advanced to the semifinal of the women's world hockey championship with a 5-0 win over Germany on Thursday. Blayre Turnbull scored a pair of goals for Canada in a quarterfinal victory at Metro Areena.
Blayre Turnbull scored a pair of goals for Canada in a quarterfinal victory at Metro Areena.
The Canadians awaited the winner of a later quarterfinal between Finland and the Czech Republic to determine their semifinal opponent.
Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner and Laura Stacey also scored for Canada.
Defender Brigette Lacquette had a pair of assists in front of an announced crowd of 744.
Emerance Maschmeyer made nine saves for the shutout in her second start of the tournament.
