Speed skater Heather McLean falls short of repeat podium finish in Heerenveen

Winnipeg's Heather McLean was fourth in a World Cup long-track speed skating event Sunday.

McLean posted a time of 37.522 seconds in the women's 500 metres, finishing just 0.11 seconds from winning a bronze medal, after earning bronze in Saturday's race.

She also finished 11th in the 1,000 on Sunday.

Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann was fifth in the women's 3,000-metre race in 3:59.437.

Laurent Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., was 15th in the men's 500. His original racing counterpart, Ruslan Murashov of Russia, lost control and slid into Dubreuil's outside lane, forcing the Canadian to slow down and swerve to avoid a collision.

Dubreuil was permitted a solo re-skate after but settled for the 15th-place finish. He was ninth in the 1,000 in 1:08.880.

Toronto's Jordan Belchos was seventh in the men's 5,000 (6:18.054) while Calgary's Gilmore Junio was ninth in the 500 (34.816).