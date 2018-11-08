Canada captures team bronze at trampoline worlds
2-time Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan helps propel Canada to podium finish
Canada won bronze in the team all-around final at the 2018 world trampoline championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on Thursday.
The Canadians were one of five teams that qualified for Thursday's final, but began the day in fourth place. Two-time Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan and Sarah Milette helped bump Canada up to third with the top team score in the women's synchronized event.
Watch Rosie MacLennan's bronze-medal performance:
This was the first year that a world championship event included the team all-around competition. The event combines individual trampoline, synchronized trampoline, tumbling, and double-mini trampoline, with both men and women competing in each discipline.
CBC Sports will resume live coverage from St. Petersburg on Friday at 7:50 a.m. ET with the individual finals, and continuing coverage Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET.
