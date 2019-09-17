Watch the 2019 rhythmic gymnastics world championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. ET with the hoop and ball individual apparatus final.

Live streaming will continue throughout the event, which concludes on Sunday.

Canada's team includes Toronto's Sophie Crane, who won gold in clubs at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, and Katherine Uchida, also from Toronto, a double silver-medallist at this year's Pan Am Games in Peru.