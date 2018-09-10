Watch the 2018 rhythmic gymnastics world championships

Click on the video player above to watch action from the rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Competition coverage begins with the hoop and ball individual apparatus finals on Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET.

Action resumes on Thursday at 11:55 a.m. ET with the club and ribbon individual apparatus finals, followed by the individual all-around finals on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

The group competition will be held over two days, beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. ET and Sunday 7:55 a.m. ET.