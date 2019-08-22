Viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi delivers final perfect performance

American viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi put the finishing touches on her gymnastics career with a dazzling performance at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Wednesday night.

Ohashi delivered a perfect 10 on the floor exercise portion of the event, leading Team Americans to a 158.5-158.3 victory over Team World. It was her second perfect 10 of the year.

WATCH | Watch Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10:

American Katelyn Ohashi captures her second perfect 10 of the year at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. 2:37

It was also the first professional competition for the 22-year-old Ohashi, who finished college with 11 perfect 10s. She helped UCLA win the 2018 NCAA team championship, when she was co-national champion in floor exercise.

She graduated from UCLA in June, six months after one of her routines went viral with more than 57 million YouTube hits.

WATCH | Olympic gold medallist Kyle Shewfelt in awe of Katelyn Ohashi:

Olympic champion Kyle Shewfelt weighs in on what made Ohashi's routine so great, and why everyone is obsessing over her perfect performance. 1:33

During an interview with ESPN, Ohashi's said her plans for retirement include working on a book that tackles challenging topics like abuse, anxiety and depression. Her dream is to become a creative content director and will be starting a YouTube channel next month to communicate on the issues young girls encounter, especially those following in her gymnastic footsteps.

"At the end of the day, sports is just a stepping stone to get where you want in life, and you learn all these life lessons, so you have this platform to be able to share it with the world," she told ESPN. "That's what I've really tried to work on the past four years in college," she said.

The Aurora Games, an all-women's sports and entertainment festival, features 150 world-class athletes, including Olympic medallists and national champions competing in tennis, basketball, ice hockey, figure skating and beach volleyball.