USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Organization has made repeated mistakes after sexual abuse revelation

The Associated Press ·
Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, pictured above, admitted to molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts. The United States Olympic Committee decided that the sexual abuse scandal is more than USA Gymnastics can handle in its current form. (Matthew Dae Smith/The Associated Press)

In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.

The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.

They included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Kerry Perry, who lasted less than a year on the job after replacing Steve Penny.

