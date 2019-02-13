Skip to Main Content
Follow live: Ex-Canadian gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker not guilty of sex assault

Former Canadian Olympic women’s gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker was acquitted Wednesday of two sex assault charges levelled by a former athlete. CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux is providing live updates from Sarnia, Ont.

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux provides live updates from Sarnia, Ont.

CBC Sports ·
Former Canadian national gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, right, pictured at Sarnia, Ont., court house with his lawyer Patrick Ducharme, left, has pleaded not guilty to two sex-related charges. (Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)

Former Canadian Olympic women's gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker was acquitted Wednesday of two sex assault charges levelled by a former athlete. 

Follow CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux's coverage below: 

