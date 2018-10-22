Sexual assault trial of Canada's former national women's gymnastics coach delayed

A high-profile sexual assault case involving Canada's former women's national gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has been delayed until Tuesday in what defence lawyer Patrick Ducharme describes as new information "dramatic enough" to change every aspect of the evidence in the trial.

Brubaker, 55, is facing multiple sexual offences spanning an eight-year period from 2000 to 2007. The allegations stem from a series of incidents involving Brubaker and a female who he was coaching and was under the age of 16 during at least some of the alleged offences.

The charges include sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

The trial was set to start at on Monday at 10 a.m. ET in a Sarnia courthouse, but just as proceedings got underway, Crown prosecutor David Rows asked Judge Deborah Austin if counsel could meet in chambers to discuss "scheduling issues."

After about 30 minutes behind closed doors, all parties arrived back into the courtroom to announce what had been agreed upon.

Rows said new information came to light on Friday and Saturday that was shared with Ducharme, who then told the court despite their best efforts to assess the information, they needed more time as it changes everything in the case.

The trial will now begin Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for three days but during the proceedings Monday morning, Ducharme also indicated he would be asking for two more days, which they would hope to fit in before the end of the year.

Follow CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux's live updates from the trial:

Brubaker well-known in gymnastics world

Brubaker is a well-known figure in the Canadian and international gymnastics community, serving as coach for Canada's national women's gymnastics teams for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He's been the director of the Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia since 1985.

Brubaker's arrest last December sent shock waves through the Canadian gymnastics community. Gymnastics Canada, in a statement issued at the time, said it was "shocked and deeply troubled by the news."

"Our first priority within Gymnastics Canada is always the safety of our athletes," said Richard Crépin, the former chair of the board of directors. "Sport should be a safe place for everyone, and we're working hard to ensure that we have the policies and procedures, as well as the education and resources, in place to ensure the safety of all of our participants."

After police laid charges, Brubaker was immediately placed on administrative leave from Gymnastics Canada. The Bluewater Gymnastics board also placed him on indefinite unpaid leave and said he would no longer be allowed on the property.

Brubaker is currently out on bail and restricted from associating with the complainant, as well as working or volunteering with anyone under the age of 16.