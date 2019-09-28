Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Rhythmic gymnastics world championships
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2019 rhythmic gymnastics world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performances athletes from Canada and around the world.
Canada's team includes Toronto's Sophie Crane, who won gold in clubs at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, and Katherine Uchida, also from Toronto, a double silver-medallist at this year's Pan Am Games in Peru.
