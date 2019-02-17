Rosie MacLennan leaps to silver at trampoline World Cup opener

Rosie MacLennan of King City, Ont., started off the 2019 season with a bang on Sunday, capturing a silver medal in the women's individual trampoline competition at the World Cup opener in Baku, Azerbaijan.

MacLennan, the reigning World and Olympic champion on trampoline, entered the finals having qualified in third position, and improved the score on her optional routine to achieve a final tally of 56.245. Liu Lingling of China took gold with a score of 57.050, while Chisato Doihata of Japan claimed bronze at 55.800.

"Overall I'm really happy with how the competition went,"MacLennan said.

"I think leading into the beginning of the season it was a pretty strong performance, but it definitely leaves some room to work on for the next competition. ...I think generally for the season I think it creates a strong base, and I'm really motivated and inspired by the other competitors so I'm excited to get back to the gym and to get back to work."

MacLennan teamed up with Sarah Milette of Longueuil, Que., to finish fourth in the women's synchronized trampoline competition as well. Milette and MacLennan captured the silver medal in the synchro competition at the 2018 world championships.