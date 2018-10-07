Rosie MacLennan wins gold, silver at trampoline World Cup
Takes 1st in synchro with Sarah Milette, 2nd in individual competition
Canadian trampolinist Rosie MacLennan captured gold and silver on Saturday at a World Cup in Loule, Portugal.
The two-time reigning Olympic champion finished second to Xueying Zhu of China in the individual competition and teamed with Sarah Milette of Longueuil, Que., to take gold in the synchronized event.
"I'm really happy with how today went, Sarah is a strong trampolinist and a strong competitor so I'm excited about what's to come," MacLennan, a native of King City, Ont., said. "I'm also really happy with my routine in the individual final. I had a few mistakes in prelims that forced me to substitute a couple of skills.
"Today, I did the planned routine and I'm really happy with how it went. After many months of building, I feel like I have great momentum for what's next."
The Canadians are gearing up for the world championships next month in St. Petersburg, Russia.
"It was the first competition together for Rosie and I in synchro so I'm really pleased with the results," said Milette. "It gives me confidence going into the world championship, we're going to continue practising our routines to be ready."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.