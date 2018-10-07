Rosie MacLennan wins gold, silver at trampoline World Cup

Skip to Main Content
Canadian trampolinist Rosie MacLennan captured gold and silver on Saturday at a World Cup. The two-time reigning Olympic champion finished second to Xueying Zhu of China in the individual competition and teamed with Sarah Milette of Longueuil, Que., to take gold in the synchronized event.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Rosie MacLennan, seen here in this file photo from 2016, won two medals at a trampoline World Cup event on Saturday in Portugal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canadian trampolinist Rosie MacLennan captured gold and silver on Saturday at a World Cup in Loule, Portugal.

The two-time reigning Olympic champion finished second to Xueying Zhu of China in the individual competition and teamed with Sarah Milette of Longueuil, Que., to take gold in the synchronized event.

"I'm really happy with how today went, Sarah is a strong trampolinist and a strong competitor so I'm excited about what's to come," MacLennan, a native of King City, Ont., said. "I'm also really happy with my routine in the individual final. I had a few mistakes in prelims that forced me to substitute a couple of skills.

"Today, I did the planned routine and I'm really happy with how it went. After many months of building, I feel like I have great momentum for what's next."

The Canadians are gearing up for the world championships next month in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"It was the first competition together for Rosie and I in synchro so I'm really pleased with the results," said Milette. "It gives me confidence going into the world championship, we're going to continue practising our routines to be ready."

