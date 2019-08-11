With 5 medals, Ellie Black named Canada's flag-bearer for closing ceremony

Ellie Black became the winningest Canadian gymnast ever at the Pan Am Games in 2019.

It's no surprise, then, the 23-year-old was named Canada's flag bearer for the closing ceremony in Lima, Peru.

Black's five medals matched her total from the 2015 Toronto Games, making her Canada's most decorated Pan Am gymnast ever with 10 overall. Her pair of gold pushed her career haul to five, which represents an all-time Canadian Pan Am record.

Black went home to Nova Scotia after her record-breaking performance before she received word of the flag-bearer honour from Canada's Chef de Mission Douglas Vandor.

"It means so much to have this opportunity to hold our Canadian flag high and proud. The Canadian athletes' performances were inspiring and so exciting to follow while in Lima and back at home," Black said. "I'm very proud of everything we were able to achieve and I am so excited to lead this amazing team as we march into the stadium."

While Black was watching Canada rack up its 148 medals, including 33 gold as of Sunday morning, she was already working toward her next task: landing more podiums at the world artistic gymnastics championships.

"Right now we are focused on training hard for the world championships in October where we have a chance to qualify a full team for the Tokyo Olympics. Pan Ams was a great stepping stone to build on towards Worlds. After Worlds we will keep building our team for next summer," Black said.

Vandor added that among many incredible Canadian moments at Pan Am, Black's gymnastics achievement stood out.

"With performances like that, along with the athletes and teams that secured spots for Tokyo 2020, Team Canada can be proud knowing our mission was accomplished," Vandor said.

Black, of Halifax, won gold in vault and individual all-around, beam and team silver and bronze in uneven bars.

The six-time all-around national champion battled through a bad cold to win her five medals.

"I've been blowing my nose like every day on the podium ... you've just got to keep trucking along," she said.

In 2017, Black became Canada's first-ever all-around medallist when she won silver at the world championships in Montreal.

Black competed in the previous two Olympics but has never finished better than fifth in any event. She'll look to change that at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.