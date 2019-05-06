Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan suffers broken ankle
Two-time Olympic trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan is recovering from a broken ankle she suffered recently at a World Cup in Belarus.
King City, Ont., native says she landed awkwardly on the side of the trampoline at recent World Cup
Two-time Olympic trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan is recovering from a broken ankle she suffered recently at a World Cup in Belarus.
MacLennan told The Canadian Press she landed awkwardly on the side of the trampoline during the competition and fractured her left ankle late last month.
MacLennan won Olympic gold in both 2012 and 2016.
The 30-year-old from King City, Ont., says she and her medical team have a plan in place to get her back competing by September.
MacLennan will attempt to win a third straight Olympic gold next year in Tokyo.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.