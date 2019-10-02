Watch the 2019 artistic gymnastics world championships
Watch coverage of the women's team event final from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET with the women's team final and runs throughout the entire event, which wraps on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.