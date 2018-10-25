Coming Up
Watch the 2018 artistic gymnastics world championships
Watch live coverage of the artistic gymnastics world championships from Doha, Qatar, featuring Canadian stars Ellie Black and Isabela Onyshko.
Watch live coverage beginning on Monday at 8:55 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the artistic gymnastics world championships in Doha, Qatar.
Coverage begins on Monday at 8:55 a.m. ET with the men's team final.
Canadians in action include Ellie Black, Shallon Olsen, Zach Clay and Rene Cournoyer.
See below for a full schedule of the event.
- Monday: 8:55 a.m. ET — men's team final
- Tuesday: 8:55 a.m. ET — women's team final
- Wednesday: 8:55 a.m. ET — men's all-around final
- Thursday: 8:55 a.m. ET — women's all-around final
- Friday: 8:55 a.m. ET — individual apparatus finals, Day 1
- Saturday: 8:55 a.m. ET — individual apparatus finals, Day 2
