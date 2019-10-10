Biles wins record 5th all-around title as Canada's Black limps away at gymnastics worlds
Canadian gymnast appears to injure leg in vault, falls to 4th
Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships Thursday, underlining her status as the clear favourite for next year's Olympic gold medal.
The U.S. gymnast scored 58.999 points to finish 2.1 points ahead of China's Tang Xijing, who was entered as a late replacement for a teammate.
Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third on 56.399.
Canada's Ellie Black was in third place heading into her final vault routine, but fell awkwardly attempting the "Rudi" and limped away. The 24-year-old finished fourth.
No other woman has won more than three all-around titles. Biles' victory makes it seven wins in a row for the United States in the women's all-around, matching the Soviet Union's record streak at world championships in the 1970s and 1980s.
Biles' U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee placed second in qualifying, but her hopes of a medal were dashed when she came off the uneven bars. She finished eighth.
Black's Canadian teammate Brooklyn Moors was 14th.
With files from CBC Sports
