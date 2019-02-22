Quebec's Felix Dolci sets record for most Canada Winter Games medals

Quebec gymnast Felix Dolci has set a record for most medals won at a Canada Winter Games.

Dolci won four golds and two silver medals this week at the Games in Red Deer, Alta., to raise his total to 11 medals over two Games.

He captured two golds and three silvers at the 2015 competition in Prince George, B.C.

Fellow Quebec gymnast Matthew Halickman held the previous record of nine medals.

Dolci says he's proud of the accomplishment but hopes the record will be surpassed in future Canada Games.

He says his next objective is to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.