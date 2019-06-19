Ellie Black leads Canada's Pan Am artistic gymnastics team to Lima

Gymnastics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee have unveiled their selections for the men's and women's artistic gymnastics team that will compete at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Headlining those selections is Ellie Black of Halifax, N.S. – the most decorated athlete from the Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games with five medals, including gold in the individual all-around competition and team silver.

"I am so excited to be part of this team and to represent Canada at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru this summer," Black said. "I had the most amazing experience at Toronto 2015, so I cannot wait to make Canada proud with this team. It will be a great stepping stone as we use this to prepare for world championships later this year and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer."

While these Games won't be a qualifier for Tokyo 2020, they will play a crucial role in preparing the teams for their all-important qualifying competitions this fall and into the spring of 2020.

"The Pan Am Games are a critical performance measurement opportunity for our national teams in their 2020 Olympic Games qualification preparation," Ian Moss, CEO of Gymnastics Canada, said in a release. "Our Pan American peers will provide us with strong competition at these Games and we look forward to many team and individual medal performances."

The men's artistic team has only one returning veteran from the team that finished just off the podium in fourth in 2015 — René Cournoyer from Repentigny, Que. who was the rookie of the team at those Games.

"I'm so pumped to compete once again at the Pan Am Games," Cournoyer said. "Four years ago, it was my very first international senior meet and I was the inexperienced rookie, but this year I'll be competing with a younger team as one of the most experienced. At the previous Games, Canada came up short and finished in fourth place, but I seriously believe our team has the potential to make a podium this time.

"Also, this competition will be an important preparation for the Olympic qualification coming up this fall and I am confident that our team will do great and show the world that we are serious contenders."

The full list of nominated athletes are below:

Women's Artistic

Ellie Black (Halifax)

Shallon Olsen (Surrey, B.C.)

Brooklyn Moors (Cambridge, Ont.)

Ana Padurariu (Whitby, Ont.)

Victoria Woo (Brossard, Que.)

Men's Artistic