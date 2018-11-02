Canadian Shallon Olsen earns silver at gymnastics worlds

Shallon Olsen captured Canada's first medal of the world gymnastics championships on Friday in in Doha, Qatar.

The 18-year-old from Surrey, B.C. earned a silver medal in the vault final.

American star Simone Biles made more history by winning gold on Friday, becoming the first gymnast to capture 13 world titles.

On Thursday, Biles became the first woman to win four world all-around championships.

Mexico's Alexa Moreno earned the bronze medal.

Watch Shallon Olsen's silver-medal performance

Surrey, B.C.'s Shallon Olsen won her first ever world championship medal in the women's vault, at the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha. 4:09

Olsen qualified for the final in second behind Biles and delivered two solid vaults to win silver with a total score of 14.516. Biles easily took top spot at 15.366, with Moreno finishing at 14.508.

"This is absolutely insane," said Olsen, who was the gold medallist on the vault at the 2018 Commonwealth Games this past April "I did not think I was going to come second behind Simone Biles, because she's literally amazing. I'm just really happy and ecstatic right now."

Halifax's Ellie Black, who won a silver medal at last year's world championships in the individual all-around competition, finished seventh.

The competition wraps up Saturday with Black and Ana Padurariu of Whitby, Ont., competing in the beam finals, and Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., competing in the floor finals.